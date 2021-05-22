Global Nylon Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Nylon Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nylon Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Nylon Resins market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Nylon Resins breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Nylon resin, also known as polyamide resin, is a type of engineering thermoplastic synthesized from adiponitrile, hexamethylene diamine, adipic acid etc. They can be melting processed into fibres, films or shapes. For the purpose of producing a variety of products for industrial use, such as automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc.
There are many types of nylons commercially available. The versatility of nylon makes it one of the most widely used engineering thermoplastics. Commercial nylons include nylon 6, nylon 4/6, nylon 6/6, nylon 6/10, nylon 6/12, nylon 11 and nylon 12. In the U.S., the majority of resin produced is nylon 66, which is most often used in the production of extruded and molded parts. Some Western European countries, and most notably Japan, lead in the worlds production of nylon 6, which is primarily used to make fibers and filaments.
Nylon resins mainly application in automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc. Wide range of downstream applications, the demand increases year by year
Nylon resins product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic nylon resins have been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported nylon resins.
As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese nylon resins industry is not only begin to transit to high-end nylon resins products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.
Although sales of nylon resins brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the nylon resins field.
Global Nylon Resins market size will increase to 18300 Million US$ by 2025, from 20500 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -1.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nylon Resins.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Nylon Resins capacity, production, value, price and market share of Nylon Resins in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Invista
Basf
DSM
Ascend
Rhodia
Dupont
FCFC
Libolon
UBE Ind
Zigsheng
Honeywell
Hyosung
Lanxess
EMS
Domo Chem
Shaw Industries
Chainlon
Toray
Radici Group
Khimvolokno
Arkema
Asahi Kasei
KuibyshevAzot
Shenma Group
Meida Nylon
Jinjiang Tech
Liheng Tech
Changan Gaofenzi
Baling Shihua
JUNMA TYRE CORD
Nylon Resins Breakdown Data by Type
Nylon 6
Nylon 66
Nylon 11
Nylon 12
Nylon 610
Nylon 6T
Nylon 6I
Nylon 9T
Nylon M5T
Nylon 6/66
Nylon Resins Breakdown Data by Application
Fibres
Engineering Plastics
Packaging films
Other
Nylon Resins Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Nylon Resins Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Nylon Resins capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Nylon Resins manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nylon Resins :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
