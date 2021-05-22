In this report, the Global Nylon Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nylon Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Nylon Resins market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Nylon Resins breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Nylon resin, also known as polyamide resin, is a type of engineering thermoplastic synthesized from adiponitrile, hexamethylene diamine, adipic acid etc. They can be melting processed into fibres, films or shapes. For the purpose of producing a variety of products for industrial use, such as automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc.

There are many types of nylons commercially available. The versatility of nylon makes it one of the most widely used engineering thermoplastics. Commercial nylons include nylon 6, nylon 4/6, nylon 6/6, nylon 6/10, nylon 6/12, nylon 11 and nylon 12. In the U.S., the majority of resin produced is nylon 66, which is most often used in the production of extruded and molded parts. Some Western European countries, and most notably Japan, lead in the worlds production of nylon 6, which is primarily used to make fibers and filaments.

Nylon resins mainly application in automotive-engine covers/housings, cable insulation and jacketing, electrical & electronic plastics, electrical encapsulation materials, electrical insulation polymers etc. Wide range of downstream applications, the demand increases year by year

Nylon resins product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic nylon resins have been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported nylon resins.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese nylon resins industry is not only begin to transit to high-end nylon resins products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of nylon resins brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the nylon resins field.

Global Nylon Resins market size will increase to 18300 Million US$ by 2025, from 20500 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -1.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nylon Resins.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Nylon Resins capacity, production, value, price and market share of Nylon Resins in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Invista

Basf

DSM

Ascend

Rhodia

Dupont

FCFC

Libolon

UBE Ind

Zigsheng

Honeywell

Hyosung

Lanxess

EMS

Domo Chem

Shaw Industries

Chainlon

Toray

Radici Group

Khimvolokno

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

KuibyshevAzot

Shenma Group

Meida Nylon

Jinjiang Tech

Liheng Tech

Changan Gaofenzi

Baling Shihua

JUNMA TYRE CORD

Nylon Resins Breakdown Data by Type

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Nylon 11

Nylon 12

Nylon 610

Nylon 6T

Nylon 6I

Nylon 9T

Nylon M5T

Nylon 6/66

Nylon Resins Breakdown Data by Application

Fibres

Engineering Plastics

Packaging films

Other

Nylon Resins Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nylon Resins Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Nylon Resins capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Nylon Resins manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nylon Resins :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



