Global Ophthalmology Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast 2025

Ophthalmology Market:

Executive Summary

Ophthalmic drug delivery has been one of the most daunting task for clinicians. With the advent of novel drug delivery techniques, unique delivery systems of drug administration has been introduced into the market. Novel dosage form mainly comprises of microemulsions, nanosuspensions, dendrimers, niosomes, liposomes etc.

The report “Global Ophthalmology Market (By Segment – Surgical & Vision Care; By Disease – Retinal Disorder, Glaucoma & Dry Eye; By Drug Class – Anti Glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs & Anti-infective Drugs; By Region – North America, Europe & Asia Pacific) Market Outlook 2025” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global ophthalmology market overall as well as across market segments such as by disease and by drug class for the period 2019-25. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global ophthalmology market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation – Segments

• Surgical

• Vision Care

Market Segmentation – Disease

• Retinal Disorder

• Glaucoma

• Dry Eye

Market Segmentation – Drug Class

• Anti-Glaucoma Drugs

• Dry Eye Drugs

• Anti-Infective Drugs

Geographical Coverage

• North America – The US

• Europe – Germany & The UK

• Asia Pacific – China & India

Key Vendors

• Novartis AG

• Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

• F.Hoffman La-Roche

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Allergan PLC

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Ophthalmology

4. Market Analysis

5. Market Segmentation

6. Regional Analysis

7. Market Dynamics

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Novartis AG

9.2 Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

9.3 F.Hoffman La-Roche

9.4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

9.5 Allergan PLC

Continuous…

