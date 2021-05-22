In this report, the Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Polyisobutenyl succinic anhydride (PIBSA) is lubricant additive intermediate which can further react to provide functional and performance products used in the oil, fuel, lubes, mining, coatings, personal care, pigments, dyes and polymers sectors. It can be prepared by the reaction of polyalkenes, generally polyisobutene, with maleic anhydride.

The world polyisobutenyl succinic anhydride (PIBSA) consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The growth rate will increase at a growth rate of about 3%. Global consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth and the main consumption region will still be in USA, China, and Europe.

From the current situation, the Chinese technical and technological far behind the other manufacturers, so there is a gap in terms of cost control, which makes domestic manufacturers margins lower than foreign manufacturers, on the other hand, take additive industries for example, most domestic manufacturers sell raw materials or downstream PIBSA single dose, but foreign manufacturers rarely sell PIBSA or PIBSA-based single dose, they sell complexion agent products based on PIBSA, and therefore has a better profit margins.

Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market size will increase to 1660 Million US$ by 2025, from 1340 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron

Afton

Clariant

Orica

Pentagon (Vertellus)

Dover Chemical

ISCA

Italmatch Chemicals

Tianhe Chemical

Jinzhou Kangtai

CNPC Jinzhou

Wuxi Nanfang Oil

Anneng Chemical

Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Breakdown Data by Type

Heating Adduction Method

Chlorinated Alkylation Method

Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Breakdown Data by Application

Polyisobutylene Succinimide

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



