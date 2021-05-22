In this report, the Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Polyolefin elastomers (or POEs) are a relatively new class of polymers that emerged with recent advances in metallocene polymerization catalysts. Representing one of the fastest growing synthetic polymers, POEs can be substituted for a number of generic polymers including ethylene propylene rubbers (EPR or EPDM), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), styrene-block copolymers (SBCs), and poly vinyl chloride (PVC). POEs are compatible with most olefinic materials, are an excellent impact modifier for plastics, and offer unique performance capabilities for compounded products.

Polyolefin Elastomers downstream is wide and recently Polyolefin Elastomers has acquired increasing significance in various fields of General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polymer Modification, Wire & Cable and Others. Globally, the Polyolefin Elastomers market is mainly driven by growing demand for General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers. General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers accounts for nearly 54.32% of total downstream consumption of Polyolefin Elastomers in global.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyolefin Elastomers consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polyolefin Elastomers is estimated to be 1455.9 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) market size will increase to 2340 Million US$ by 2025, from 1660 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyolefin Elastomers (POE).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dow

Mitsui Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical

LG Chemical

SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC)

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Breakdown Data by Type

Injection Grade

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Breakdown Data by Application

General Purpose Thermoplastic Elastomers

Polymer Modification

Wire & Cable

Others

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



