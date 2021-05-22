In this report, the Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Polyoxymethylene(POM) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Polyoxymethylene (POM) is an engineering thermoplastic that is used in various applications in automobile, electronic and consumer goods industries. Characteristics of Polyoxymethylene (POM) make it applicable for usage in various end-user applications such as manufacture of electronic appliances, electrical parts, children’s toys and disposable applicators among others.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with polyoxymethylene(POM) industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into polyoxymethylene(POM) industry, the current demand for polyoxymethylene(POM) product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

In the future, the global consumption of polyoxymethylene(POM) will maintain a 4.6% growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2021 will be 947.3K MT. Therefores, polyoxymethylene(POM) overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 88% to 93%.

Carpet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic polyoxymethylene(POM), Chinese domestic polyoxymethylene(POM) has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported polyoxymethylene(POM).

6. As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese polyoxymethylene(POM) industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly polyoxymethylene(POM) products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Global Polyoxymethylene(POM) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyoxymethylene(POM).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polyoxymethylene(POM) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyoxymethylene(POM) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Polyplastics Co.,Ltd

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Celanese

DuPont

YUNTIANHUA

BLUESTAR

HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY

Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd

CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Asahi Kasei

KOLON

KEP

Polyoxymethylene(POM) Breakdown Data by Type

Homo-polyoxymethylene

Co-polyoxymethylene

Polyoxymethylene(POM) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

Consumer

Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)

Polyoxymethylene(POM) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polyoxymethylene(POM) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyoxymethylene(POM) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyoxymethylene(POM) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyoxymethylene(POM) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



