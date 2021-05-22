In this report, the Global Rheology Modifiers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rheology Modifiers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Rheology Modifiers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rheology Modifiers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Rheology modifiers, commonly referred to as thickeners or viscosifiers, are ever-present in most products to provide specific functionality to the product. Rheological modifiers are the key components in paints & coatings as they reduce dripping and spattering of fluid during roller or brush application. It provides high viscosity at low shear rates that is useful during drilling high-angle and horizontal wells and it also prevents sag and settling of weighting material. Rheology modifiers prevent sedimentation of pigments within a formulation and ensure consistency and durability of the fluid.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government policy and the high production of Rheology Modifiers in the international market, the current demand for Rheology Modifiers product is relatively high in the mature market, such as EU and US.

In 2014, the global production of the Rheology Modifiers reaches over 398.15K MT; the growth rate is around 4.3% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years.

Rheology Modifiers is mainly produced by BYK, Basf Se , DOW, Lubrizol, Arkema, etc.

Although sales of Rheology Modifiers brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into theRheology Modifiers field hastily.

Global Rheology Modifiers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rheology Modifiers.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Rheology Modifiers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Rheology Modifiers in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BYK Additives & Instruments

Basf Se

DOW

Lubrizol Corporation

Arkema

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Evonik

Ashland Inc.

Elementis Plc

Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.

Croda International Plc

Huaxia Chemicals

Kusumoto

Wanhua

San Nopco Ltd

Qinghong

Kito

Rheology Modifiers Breakdown Data by Type

Organic Rheology Modifiers

Inorganic Rheology Modifiers

Rheology Modifiers Breakdown Data by Application

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Adhesives & Sealants

Construction

Oil & Gas

Rheology Modifiers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Rheology Modifiers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Rheology Modifiers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Rheology Modifiers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rheology Modifiers :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



