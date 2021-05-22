In this report, the Global Rubber Latex Thread Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rubber Latex Thread Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rubber-latex-thread-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



This report researches the worldwide Rubber Latex Thread market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Rubber Latex Thread breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Rubber latex thread, sometimes called rubber thread, is obtained from the rubber tree, are widely used in daily life product.

They are extremely valuable, because each rubber tree produces only 30 ml of latex juice per day.

Latex has wide range of uses, for example elastic fabric used in everyday life, such as various elastic, tight underwear, swimwear, socks, gloves, mouth, belts, lingerie straps and so on.

First, the rubber latex thread industry concentration is relatively high; the giants are distributed in Malaysia, India, Thailand and China, and high-end products mainly from Malaysia and Thailand. In 2014, Malaysia is the largest producer with 35% percent, and Thailand is second with 28%. Malaysia and Thailand have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Rubberflex, Heveafil, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation, Thai Filatex Public Company and H.V.Fila. India is an emerging producer, with 10.7% percent. China started to produce rubber latex thread since 2009, and the manufactures focus in Guangdong, Hainan and Anhui province.

Second, almost all the companies which produce this product close to the raw material market. To reduce the raw material price risk, some manufacture are acquiring rubber tree plantation, like Fujian Sanxin, though it is now stop production of this product in 2015.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent is relatively high, because the key producers are mainly distributed in East and South Asia, but the consumption comes from global.

Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Rubber Latex Thread market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rubber Latex Thread.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Rubber Latex Thread capacity, production, value, price and market share of Rubber Latex Thread in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Rubberflex(MY)

Heveafil(MY)

Thai Rubber Latex Corporation(TH)

Longtex Rubber Industry(TH)

Thai Filatex Public Company(TH)

H.V.Fila(TH)

Rubfila International(IN)

Rondex Thailand(TH)

Fintex(PK)

Abhisar Buildwell(IN)

Filatex-VCT(IN)

GuangDong GuoXing(CN)

Hainan Rubber Group(CN)

Anhui Carsem Latex Silk(CN)

Rubber Latex Thread Breakdown Data by Type

Ordinary type (20#-51#)

Medium thin type(52#-80#)

Thin type(Exceed 80#)

Rubber Latex Thread Breakdown Data by Application

Food industry

Textile and clothing field

Industry field

other

Rubber Latex Thread Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Rubber Latex Thread Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Rubber Latex Thread capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Rubber Latex Thread manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rubber Latex Thread :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-rubber-latex-thread-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com