Global Rubber Latex Thread Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Rubber Latex Thread Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rubber Latex Thread Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Rubber Latex Thread market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Rubber Latex Thread breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Rubber latex thread, sometimes called rubber thread, is obtained from the rubber tree, are widely used in daily life product.
They are extremely valuable, because each rubber tree produces only 30 ml of latex juice per day.
Latex has wide range of uses, for example elastic fabric used in everyday life, such as various elastic, tight underwear, swimwear, socks, gloves, mouth, belts, lingerie straps and so on.
First, the rubber latex thread industry concentration is relatively high; the giants are distributed in Malaysia, India, Thailand and China, and high-end products mainly from Malaysia and Thailand. In 2014, Malaysia is the largest producer with 35% percent, and Thailand is second with 28%. Malaysia and Thailand have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Rubberflex, Heveafil, Thai Rubber Latex Corporation, Thai Filatex Public Company and H.V.Fila. India is an emerging producer, with 10.7% percent. China started to produce rubber latex thread since 2009, and the manufactures focus in Guangdong, Hainan and Anhui province.
Second, almost all the companies which produce this product close to the raw material market. To reduce the raw material price risk, some manufacture are acquiring rubber tree plantation, like Fujian Sanxin, though it is now stop production of this product in 2015.
Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.
Fourth, the import and export percent is relatively high, because the key producers are mainly distributed in East and South Asia, but the consumption comes from global.
Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
Global Rubber Latex Thread market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rubber Latex Thread.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Rubber Latex Thread capacity, production, value, price and market share of Rubber Latex Thread in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Rubberflex(MY)
Heveafil(MY)
Thai Rubber Latex Corporation(TH)
Longtex Rubber Industry(TH)
Thai Filatex Public Company(TH)
H.V.Fila(TH)
Rubfila International(IN)
Rondex Thailand(TH)
Fintex(PK)
Abhisar Buildwell(IN)
Filatex-VCT(IN)
GuangDong GuoXing(CN)
Hainan Rubber Group(CN)
Anhui Carsem Latex Silk(CN)
Rubber Latex Thread Breakdown Data by Type
Ordinary type (20#-51#)
Medium thin type(52#-80#)
Thin type(Exceed 80#)
Rubber Latex Thread Breakdown Data by Application
Food industry
Textile and clothing field
Industry field
other
Rubber Latex Thread Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Rubber Latex Thread Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Rubber Latex Thread capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Rubber Latex Thread manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rubber Latex Thread :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
