Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.
Due to the increase in global DRAM and 3D NAND Flash shipments in 2016 and the limited capacity of silicon international manufacturers, coupled with the large-size silicon project failed to achieve shipments in mainland, resulting in global semiconductor wafer supply tight. The capacity utilization of major wafer suppliers reached 100%.
In 2016, the 300mm wafers are the main products of the semiconductor silicon wafer market with a share of 65%.
The downstream, foundry market, which has high capital and technical barriers, has got a mature market structure these previous years. TSMC, GF, UMC, Samsung, and SMICS etc. are the leading foundries in the world.
Despite the present problem of competition in the market, the global recovery trend is clear that, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future they will still have
Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market size will increase to 9590 Million US$ by 2025, from 7810 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Semiconductor Silicon Wafer.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Semiconductor Silicon Wafer capacity, production, value, price and market share of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Shin Etsu (JP)
Sumco (JP)
Siltronic (DE)
MEMC (US)
LG Siltron (KR)
SAS (TW)
Okmetic (FI)
Shenhe FTS (CN)
SST (CN)
JRH (CN)
MCL (CN)
GRITEK (CN)
Wafer Works (TW)
Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)
Simgui (CN)
Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Breakdown Data by Type
300 mm
200 mm
150 mm
Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Breakdown Data by Application
Memory
Logic/MPU
Others
Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Semiconductor Silicon Wafer manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
