Global Sewing Threads Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Sewing Threads Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sewing Threads Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Sewing Threads market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Sewing Threads breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Sewing threads is a type of threads used for sewing in textile end products. It is a special kind of yarns that are engineered and designed to pass through a sewing machine rapidly. They form efficient stitches without breaking or becoming distorted during the useful life of the product. The basic function of a thread is to deliver aesthetics and performance in stitches and seams.
Sewing threads is a small part of the global textile market; it is one of the essential materials to produce apparels, footwear, bedding and mattress, luggage and bags, etc. Apparels are the most area of the sewing threads end usage, which took about 50% of the total market in 2016.
China is the largest market of the sewing threads, while it took up about 38% of the global total sales market, followed by the South Asia, about 25%; and South East Asia took about 10% of the global total in 2016. At the same time, China, South Asia, South East Asia, and Mid-America, are the most important consumption market of the sewing threads. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.
Despite the presence of competition problems, sewing threads retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field, especially in developing countries.
Global Sewing Threads market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sewing Threads.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Sewing Threads capacity, production, value, price and market share of Sewing Threads in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Coats
A&E
Amann
Vardhman
Tamishna
KDS Thread
Modi Thread
Well Group
Durak
Onuki
Threads (India)
Hapete
PT. Sing Long
Sarla Fibers
Simtex Group
HP Threads
IEM
Jovidasal
Huarui
Hoton Group
Huaxin
S.Derons
Forland
Ningbo MH
Yiwu Mingrong
Amin Associates
Sujata Synthetics
Rising Group
United Thread
Kai International
Gunze
Sewing Threads Breakdown Data by Type
Natural (Cotton, Silk, Wool, etc.)
Synthetic (Rayon, Polyester, Nylon, etc.)
Sewing Threads Breakdown Data by Application
Apparel
Footwear
Bedding and mattress
Luggage and bags
Others
Sewing Threads Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Sewing Threads Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Sewing Threads capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Sewing Threads manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sewing Threads :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
