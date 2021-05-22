In this report, the Global Sewing Threads Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sewing Threads Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Sewing Threads market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sewing Threads breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sewing threads is a type of threads used for sewing in textile end products. It is a special kind of yarns that are engineered and designed to pass through a sewing machine rapidly. They form efficient stitches without breaking or becoming distorted during the useful life of the product. The basic function of a thread is to deliver aesthetics and performance in stitches and seams.

Sewing threads is a small part of the global textile market; it is one of the essential materials to produce apparels, footwear, bedding and mattress, luggage and bags, etc. Apparels are the most area of the sewing threads end usage, which took about 50% of the total market in 2016.

China is the largest market of the sewing threads, while it took up about 38% of the global total sales market, followed by the South Asia, about 25%; and South East Asia took about 10% of the global total in 2016. At the same time, China, South Asia, South East Asia, and Mid-America, are the most important consumption market of the sewing threads. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.

Despite the presence of competition problems, sewing threads retains its advantage in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field, especially in developing countries.

Global Sewing Threads market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sewing Threads.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Sewing Threads capacity, production, value, price and market share of Sewing Threads in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Coats

A&E

Amann

Vardhman

Tamishna

KDS Thread

Modi Thread

Well Group

Durak

Onuki

Threads (India)

Hapete

PT. Sing Long

Sarla Fibers

Simtex Group

HP Threads

IEM

Jovidasal

Huarui

Hoton Group

Huaxin

S.Derons

Forland

Ningbo MH

Yiwu Mingrong

Amin Associates

Sujata Synthetics

Rising Group

United Thread

Kai International

Gunze

Sewing Threads Breakdown Data by Type

Natural (Cotton, Silk, Wool, etc.)

Synthetic (Rayon, Polyester, Nylon, etc.)

Sewing Threads Breakdown Data by Application

Apparel

Footwear

Bedding and mattress

Luggage and bags

Others

Sewing Threads Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Sewing Threads Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Sewing Threads capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Sewing Threads manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sewing Threads :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



