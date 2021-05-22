Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2025

Global smart agriculture solution market is expected to flourish at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% over the forecast period 2017-2024. The global smart agriculture solution market stood at revenue around USD 10.2 Billion by the end of year 2016. Further, the market is projected to reach at a valuation about USD 38.1 Billion by the end of forecast period. In terms of share, the hardware components captured around 50% in the global smart agriculture solution market share and are expected to behold this growth over the forecast period.

Smart agriculture solution comprises of number of advanced information and communication technologies. Involvement of information and communication technologies in agriculture can results in improved and precise faming. By farmer’s point of view, smart agriculture solution is an efficient tool for providing improved productivity and sustainable agriculture production. Further, in terms of quality, quantity and earning smart agriculture solution has been an enormous help to the farmers. Moreover, management information system, precision agriculture and agricultural automation are there major fields of smart agriculture solutions.

In terms of region, global smart agriculture solution market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, North America region has been the biggest smart agriculture solution market and was valued at 5.2 Billion by the end of year 2016. North America region is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period and is projected to reach at a valuation of more than USD 15.2 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) around 13.7% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of smart agriculture solution in emerging countries is driving the market of smart agricultural solutions. Further, Latin America region is also expecting to witness a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global smart agriculture solution market includes the following segments:

By Component

Hardware

Sensor Monitoring System

Smart Detection System

Drones

GPS Enabled Ranging System

Software and Services

Climate Information Service

Supply Chain Management service

Others (System Integration and Consulting Service)

By Solution

Automated Machinery Guidance Control

Tractor Collision and Obstacle Detection

Machinery Safety and Parameter Monitoring

Variable Rate Technology

Building and premises surveillance

By Region

Global smart agriculture solution market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Rising global population coupled with increasing demand for food are some of the key factors which are driving the growth of global smart agriculture solution market. Government of many countries are promoting smart agriculture solution and encouraging farmers to adopt these smart agriculture solutions. These government initiatives are expected to propel the demand for smart agriculture solutions in near future. Apart from this, smart agriculture solutions offer many benefits such as improved farm yield, better quality and high returns. Further, these benefits are anticipated to drive the growth of smart agriculture solution market.

Smart agriculture solution service companies are providing data services in order to help farmers to improve yield capacity and enhance resources utilization. This factor is expected to propel the growth of smart agriculture solution market globally. Further, adoption of smart agriculture solution in fish farming to improve the productivity and help in monitoring feeding pattern is also anticipated to foster the growth of global smart agriculture solution market.

Nonetheless, the lack of internet in rural areas and absence of wireless connectivity are some major reasons which are preventing the expansion of smart agriculture solution in farm lands and rural areas.

Key Players

Vodafone Group PLC

Company Overview

Key Product Offering

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Salt Mobile SA

Accenture PLC

Deere & Co.

IBM Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation

Hexagone AB