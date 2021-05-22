In this report, the Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Hydrosulfite Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Sodium Hydrosulfite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sodium Hydrosulfite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sodium hydrosulfite (also known as sodium dithionite) is a white crystalline powder with a weak sulfurous odor. It is a crystalline salt Na2S2O4 made by reduction (as of sodium bisulfite or sulfur dioxide with zinc) and used as a reducing agent especially in dyeing, printing, and stripping textiles and as a bleaching agent; sodium dithionite not used systematically.

First, the sodium hydrosulfite industry concentration is high; there are only more than a dozen manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from China and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China. Europe has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like BASF, has perfect products. As to China, Zhongcheng Chemical has become a global leader. In India, it is Transpek-Silox that leads the technology development. Whats more, in China, the manufacturers focus in Zhejiang, Shandong and Hubei province.

Second, after 2011, global production and capacity substantially unchanged, the price decreases year by year, the product value rises slightly.

Third, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. However, due to environmental pressures and demand, companies are facing a lot of cuts, such as Hubei Yihua Group, was ordered to stop production due to pollution, but there are several new expansions of the projects into production in the future.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments. China and Germany become the most important export country, and North America imports mainly sodium hydrosulfite.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. In addition the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer and improve technology, energy conservation. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Sodium Hydrosulfite will increase.

Global Sodium Hydrosulfite market size will increase to 680 Million US$ by 2025, from 520 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sodium Hydrosulfite.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Sodium Hydrosulfite capacity, production, value, price and market share of Sodium Hydrosulfite in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Transpek-Silox

Zhongcheng Chemical

CNSG

Jinhe Group

Hubei Yihua Group

Jiacheng Chemical

Shuangqiao Chemical

Zhejiang Huidelong

Jingrui Chemical

Sodium Hydrosulfite Breakdown Data by Type

Sodium Formate Process

Zinc Process

Sodium Hydrosulfite Breakdown Data by Application

Textile

Pulp and Paper Industry

Food

Chemical Industry

Others

Sodium Hydrosulfite Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Sodium Hydrosulfite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Sodium Hydrosulfite capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Sodium Hydrosulfite manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sodium Hydrosulfite :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



