Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The cast polymer industry is multifaceted. Its many products, however, can be grouped into three general categories, differentiated by the materials and manufacturing methods used, as engineered composites, solid surface, engineered stone. The cast polymer offer strength and durability in kitchens and bathrooms, making them a popular choice with homeowners, builders and decorators.
Asia-Pacific is the dominate producer of solid surface & other cast polymers, the sale was 77714.6 K Sq.m. in 2015, accounting for about 50.19% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.41%. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.
The industry concentration of solid surface & other cast polymers is low. Manufacturers are distributed around the world. Leading players in solid surface & other cast polymers industry are Chuanqi Compound Stone, Cosentino, Caesarstone, Diresco. The top four companies occupied about 5.85% sale share of the market in 2015.
Global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Cosentino
Caesarstone
Diresco
Compac
Hanwha L&C
LG Hausys
DuPont
Kuraray
Lotte Advanced Materials
Cimstone
Aristech Surfaces
Agglonord
Stone Italiana
Technistone
EOS Surfaces
California Crafted Marble
Central Marble Products
US Marble
Lehigh Surfaces
Aurora Stone
AGCO
Chuanqi Compound Stone
Bitto
CXUN
MEGANITE
Foshan Rongguan
PengXiang Industry
Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Breakdown Data by Type
Engineered Composites
Solid Surface
Engineered Stone
Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Breakdown Data by Application
Kitchen
Bathroom
Others
Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solid Surface & Other Cast Polymers :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
