In this report, the Global Steel Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Steel Powder market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Steel Powder breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Steel Powders include stainless steel powder, alloy steel powder, and general steel powder. Steel Powders are widely used in machinery, aerospace, chemical industry, powder metallurgy, magnetic materials, and others.

Currently, the global steel powder production is in a state of steady growth, at present, the main producing areas in Europe, United States, China and Japan, where the United States in the first row with 394K MT. Overall, the Steel Powder products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

2. The technical barriers of Steel Powder are not high, and the Steel Powder production concentrated large companies including Hgans, Rio Tinto, AK Steel Holding, KOBELCO, Metal Powder Products, Sandvik, Laiwu Iron&Steel Group, Jiande Yitong, Wuhan Iron&Steel Group, and others. At present, the gap in product quality domestic and imported steel powder is still significant. China still needs to import large quantities of high-end products, at present, product from Hgans occupies high market share in China.

Steel Powder are widely used in Automobile, Machinery, Aerospace, Chemical industry, and others. In 2014, consumption in Automotive and Automotive Components, Machinery, occupies more than half of Steel Powder amount. Among them, aerospace industry and magnetic materials need high-end products, and have high price.

As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for Steel Powder will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of Steel Powder is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Steel Powder industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of Steel Powder gradually decreased and expected the price will not increase with the production released. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Steel Powder. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability, such as Hgans. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Steel Powder market will become more intense.

Global Steel Powder market size will increase to 4570 Million US$ by 2025, from 3930 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steel Powder.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Steel Powder capacity, production, value, price and market share of Steel Powder in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hgans

Rio Tinto

AK Steel Holding

KOBELCO

Metal Powder Products

Sandvik

Pellets

Daido Steel

AMETEK

Carpenter Technology

Pometon Powder

NANOSTEEL

Laiwu Iron&Steel Group

Jiande Yitong

Wuhan Iron&Steel Group

Ma Steel

Haining Feida

Steel Powder Breakdown Data by Type

Atomization

Reduction

Others

Steel Powder Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile

Machinery

Aerospaces

Chemical industry

Others

Steel Powder Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Steel Powder Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Steel Powder capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Steel Powder manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Steel Powder :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



