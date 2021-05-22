Global Thickeners Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
Global Thickeners Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Thickeners market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Thickeners breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Thickeners are substances added to solutions to increase the viscosity of the liquid without significantly affecting its taste and other properties. The type and quantity of thickener depends on the nature of the final product. Thickeners are usually grouped as food-grade thickeners and non-food grade thickeners. They are further segmented on the basis of raw material into mineral thickeners and hydrocolloid thickeners. Mineral thickeners such as clay and silica and hydrocolloid thickeners such as starches, gums, cellulose, gelatin, pectin, and carrageenan are covered in this report.
As an important additive, thickener is widely used in Food & Beverages, Paints & CoatingsDetergent, etc.. Food & Beverages is the largest downstream of thickeners, taking 30.04% of the world thickener consumption in 2016, while Paints & Coatings and Detergent industry taking for 18.02% and 14.10%, respectively.
The production of thickener distributed in North America, Europe and China. In 2016, North America produced 541.2 K MT thickeners accounting for 30.35% of global production, while Europe manufactured 391.0 K MT and took for about 21.93% of total production. China took for 18.02% percent. However, Japan and South America thickener production is relatively low. Ashland, ADM, CP Kelco, MC Corp, Cargill and BASF are the famous manufacturers in this field.
Global Thickeners market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Thickeners.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Thickeners capacity, production, value, price and market share of Thickeners in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Ashland
ADM
CP Kelco
FMC Corp
Cargill
BASF
DuPont
Dow
Ingredion
Akzo Nobel
Celanese
Eastman
PPG
Lubrizol
Henkel
Tate & Lyle
Grace
PQ Corp
BYK
Elementis
Thickeners Breakdown Data by Type
Inorganic Thickener
Cellulose Ether
Synthetic Polymer
Natural Polymer and Its Derivatives
Others
Thickeners Breakdown Data by Application
Food & Beverages
Paints & Coatings
Cosmetics
Medicine
Detergent
Thickeners Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Thickeners Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Thickeners capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Thickeners manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thickeners :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
