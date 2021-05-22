Global Turf & Ornamental Chemical Input Market Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2016-2022
The global turf & ornamental chemical input market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2017-2022.
The market for Turf & Ornamental Inputs consists of providing, handling and sale of several types of turf and ornamental scientific inputs like pesticides, fertilizers and plant growth regulators (PGR) for proper handling of turf and ornamental grass.
The key factors for the growth of the industry includes rising demands from IPM practices in the upkeep of turf and ornamental crops in the developed countries.
However high installation and application costs has increased regulatory burden resulting from pesticide use and urban setting which have become the major restraints for the growth of the market.
The market is segmented by:
1. Types of grass(Turf and ornamental)
2. Synthetic Chemical inputs
3. Geographical regions
Types of grass(Turf and ornamental)
By turf grass type, Bermuda grass has the major market share (28%). It is also forecasted to dominate the market with a higher CAGR of 5.2 % during the period.
Common types of ornamental grass includes feather reed grass, fountain grass, purple millet, Revenna grass etc .Revenna grass constitutes about 20% of market share.
Among chemical inputs, fertilizers are the market leader with a share of about 84.6%.They provide macronutrients to the proper growth of turfs.
North America and Europe are the largest regions for employing inputs like pesticidesfor upkeep of turf and ornamental grass.
America lead the turf and ornamental market in volume as well as value.
Asia pacific is the fastest growing region
The major players in the market include –
BASF
Bayer
Best Forage LLC
Syngenta, among others
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
