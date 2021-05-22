Global Urea Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Urea Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Urea Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Urea market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Urea breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Urea, also known as carbamide, is an organic compound with chemical formula CO(NH2)2. This amide has two -NH2 groups joined by a carbonyl (C=O) functional group.
Urea serves an important role in the metabolism of nitrogen-containing compounds by animals and is the main nitrogen-containing substance in the urine of mammals. It is a colorless, odorless solid, highly soluble in water, and practically non-toxic (LD50 is 15 g/kg for rats). Dissolved in water, it is neither acidic nor alkaline. The body uses it in many processes, most notably nitrogen excretion. The liver forms it by combining two ammonia molecules (NH3) with a carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule in the urea cycle. Urea is widely used in fertilizers as a source of nitrogen and is an important raw material for the chemical industry.
Raw Materials are important component, occupying for the most proportion of cost. Its important and necessary to attach importance to raw materials sourcing.
In general, the raw materials need to outsourcing, and the price, on-time rate and quality are very key indicators, to keep competitive market position, to maximize the profit.
Actually, the price, on-time rate or quality, is just one of key factors to influence on the supply capacity and competitiveness. The lowest total production cost is the total index to maximize the profit.
To a producer, can control the total production cost through worldwide procurement, localization procurement and concentrative purchase, more purchasing focuses on fewer suppliers to large-scale purchase, to large-scale and high efficiency. Now the logistics and information is well-developed, beneficial to worldwide procurement, localization procurement and concentrative purchase. In future, more manufacturers will attach importance to the raw materials purchasing, with strategic sourcing.
Consumers are generally quick-change, to get or use newfangled products, better experience, better convenience and more quicker; to find and meet the needs of consumers, and exceeding expectation, better service. The world changes quickly, especially in mobile internet and consumer electronics, and now the mobile internet and consumer electronics are changing the traditional sectors, to more efficient, more cheaper and powerful.
Global Urea market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Urea.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Urea capacity, production, value, price and market share of Urea in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
QAFCO
Yara
KOCH
SABIC
OCI
CF Industries
Agrium Inc.
EuroChem
Group DF
PotashCorp
Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry
CNPC
Rui Xing Group
Luxi Chemical Group
Huajin Chemical Industries
Hualu-hengsheng
Sichuan Lutianhua
Lanhua Sci-tech
Urea Breakdown Data by Type
Granular urea
Small particles of urea
Urea Breakdown Data by Application
Agriculture
Industry
Others
Urea Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Urea Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Urea capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Urea manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Urea :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
