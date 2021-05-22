Growth of Digital English Language Learning Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 with table and figures in it.

English is spoken by more than one billion people worldwide and is the second most popular language to learn after Mandarin. ELT programs are gaining momentum because of globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats. Digital English language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools.

This report studies the Digital English Language Learning Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Digital English Language Learning market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Increased number of student enrollment for graduate schools to English speaking countries iIconsidered to be the primary contributor to the growth of this market. In the higher education segment, universities in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada require applicants to pass language tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS). In an attempt to excel in these tests students are compelled to enroll in private English language training (ELT) institutions. This development has led to significant demand for ELT in countries like India and China, where each year, the number of graduates moving to countries like UK and US for advanced studies is growing at a notable rate. This rise in the number of English language learners will augment the growth of the global digital English language learning market during the forecast period.

The global Digital English Language Learning Market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional manufacturers. With international players increasing their footprint in the market, regional manufacturers are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further due to the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and increasing number of MandA.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next several years. Countries in the region have started introducing formal English language education from the first year of junior secondary schools. Countries such as China and South Korea are keen on increasing English language skills among students. As a result, these countries are investing heavily in English language courses, making them the top revenue contributors globally. Also, the rise in the number of students migrating to western countries such as the US and the UK is another factor contributing to the growth of the English learning market in the region.

In 2018, the global Digital English Language Learning market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Digital English Language Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital English Language Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/652604

The key players covered in this study:

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

EF Education First

inlingua

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

LearnCube

McGraw-Hill Education

Onwards Learning

OKpanda

Oxford University Press

Rosetta Stone

Transparent Language

Voxy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud based

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic

Non-academic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Digital-English-Language-Learning-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html

Highlights of the Global Digital English Language Learning report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Digital English Language Learning Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital English Language Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Digital English Language Learning development in North America, Europe, China and Japan .

development in . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital English Language Learning are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/652604

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook