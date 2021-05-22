Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market:
Executive Summary
HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) is a retrovirus which causes HIV infection and attacks the CD-4 cells (T-cells) in the immune system of human body. HIV reduces the number of T-cells in the body and makes the immune system vulnerable to life-threatening infections and cancers. An infected person cannot get rid of this virus properly but its effects can be reduced with the treatment.
The global HIV market is expected to grow in future due to decreasing HIV related death rates, low awareness of HIV transmission and government initiatives to promote HIV treatment. Key trends of this market include progressing HIV drug under pipeline, increasing adoption of STR and Development of technologically advanced diagnostic products. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including decreasing global HIV funds, social stigma and discrimination and treatment failures.
This report focuses on the global Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gilead
GlaxoSmithKline
Johnson & Johnson
Merck
AbbVie
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Boehringer Ingelheim
Genentech
Cipla
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Diagnosis
Treatment
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Centers
Homecare Settings
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Immunodeficiency Virus(HIV) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
