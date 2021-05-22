Immunotherapy Drugs Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Immunotherapy Drugs Market:

Executive Summary

Global immunotherapy drugs market is valued approximately USD billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Key driving factors of the market are increasing prevalence of life-style oriented diseases, early drug approval processes coupled with increasing adoption of targeted therapies. However, high cost of treatment is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer is one of the significant factors which is driving global immunotherapy drugs market during the forecast period. According to the World Cancer Report, Cancer rates are expected to increase by 50% in the year 2020 reaching a total of 15 million patients.

Regionally, the global immunotherapy market is dominated by North America region valued about $45.9 billion in 2017 that is estimated to reach about $115.9 billion by 2025. North America is followed by Europe, holding the second highest position in global immunotherapy drugs market with 29.0 billion revenues in 2016. These regions account for the highest prevalence of cancer. Furthermore, increasing number of clinical trials and drug approvals in these regions are fueling the market growth. The growth of European market is driven by increasing R&D investments from both public and private sectors. Furthermore, significant growth in drug approvals by European Medicines Agency and strong presence of key players is driving the market growth. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.0% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancers and extensive R&D towards the development of low-cost treatment is anticipated to drive significant opportunities in the APAC immunotherapy drugs market.

On the basis of end-use, the global immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others. Currently, hospitals segment holds the largest revenue share. Global immunotherapy drugs market in hospitals valued at USD 68.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 202.3 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Market player included in this report are:

F.Hoffmann-LA Roche AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis International AG

Johnson & Johnson (A Parent Company of Jannssen Biotech, Inc.)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Amgen Inc.

AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Mysers Squibb

ELI Lilly & Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Drugs:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Adult Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Interferons Alpha & Beta

Interleukins

Other Drugs

By Therapy Area:

Cancer

Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Other Therapy Area

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Other End Users

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

