Internet of Things in Energy Market Research Report 2019-2024 Analysis Covers Top Regions, Source of Power, Market Size, Share, Growth Rare, and Forecast

Market Overview:

The internet of things in the energy market was valued at USD 12.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 33.34 billion by 2024 and with a CAGR of 17.24% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to make a significant impact on the energy sector. From monitoring the temperature of a room using sensors to complex applications that are used to control the energy use of an entire building, IoT helps in cost-cutting.

– The decreasing natural resources that produce energy and the increasing wastage of energy has drawn the attention of various nations across the world to innovate in solutions that reduce energy wastage and adopt solutions offering high efficiency.

– A predictive analytics network monitoring the data collected from sensors embedded in power grids and machinery can reduce energy transmission and distribution losses to make energy consumption across the world highly efficient and cost-effective.

– Companies, such as Nixus Solutions offer connected solutions to monitor and reduce energy consumption in buildings. Aquicore is also developing an analytics platform that connects to energy meters, that have already been installed, enabling organizations to make decisions that improve staff productivity and reduce energy wastage.

– However, integrating new sustainable distributed energy resource (DER) into the existing grid is designed to distribute centrally generated energy, is quite challenging. < Scope of the Report:

IoT technology in the energy sector is cutting costs and creating more productive, connected buildings. The internet of things in the energy market provides different solutions in terms of hardware, software, services, and connectivity and integrated solutions.

AGT International

Carriots S.L.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Davra Networks

Flutura Business Solutions LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Maven Systems Private Limited

SAP SE