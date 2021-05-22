Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Internet of Things in Energy Market Research Report 2019-2024

Internet of Things in Energy Market Research Report 2019-2024 Analysis Covers Top Regions, Source of Power, Market Size, Share, Growth Rare, and Forecast

Press Release

Internet of Things in Energy

Internet of Things in Energy Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Internet of Things in Energy Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Internet of Things in Energy Industry. Internet of Things in Energy market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Internet of Things in Energy market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The internet of things in the energy market was valued at USD 12.84 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 33.34 billion by 2024 and with a CAGR of 17.24% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. The Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to make a significant impact on the energy sector. From monitoring the temperature of a room using sensors to complex applications that are used to control the energy use of an entire building, IoT helps in cost-cutting.
  • – The decreasing natural resources that produce energy and the increasing wastage of energy has drawn the attention of various nations across the world to innovate in solutions that reduce energy wastage and adopt solutions offering high efficiency.
  • – A predictive analytics network monitoring the data collected from sensors embedded in power grids and machinery can reduce energy transmission and distribution losses to make energy consumption across the world highly efficient and cost-effective.
  • – Companies, such as Nixus Solutions offer connected solutions to monitor and reduce energy consumption in buildings. Aquicore is also developing an analytics platform that connects to energy meters, that have already been installed, enabling organizations to make decisions that improve staff productivity and reduce energy wastage.
  • – However, integrating new sustainable distributed energy resource (DER) into the existing grid is designed to distribute centrally generated energy, is quite challenging. <

    Scope of the Report:

  • IoT technology in the energy sector is cutting costs and creating more productive, connected buildings. The internet of things in the energy market provides different solutions in terms of hardware, software, services, and connectivity and integrated solutions.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Internet of Things in Energy Market Are:

  • AGT International
  • Carriots S.L.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Davra Networks
  • Flutura Business Solutions LLC
  • IBM Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Maven Systems Private Limited
  • SAP SE
  • Wind River Systems Inc.

    Internet of Things in Energy Market

