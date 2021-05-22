Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Lithium Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – Albemarle Corp, FMC Corp, SQM, Ganfeng Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Corp

Press Release
Lithium (Li) is a silvery-white metal, and it is the lightest of all elements at room temperature. Though it does not occur as a pure element in nature, it is mainly contained within salts or mineral deposits.

The analysts forecast the global lithium market to grow at a CAGR of 12.93% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lithium market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Lithium Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• Albemarle Corporation
• China Lithium Products Technology
• FMC Corporation
• Ganfeng Lithium
• SQM
• Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Market driver
• Surge in demand from diversified applications
Market challenge
• Product safety concerns
Market trend
• Increase in R&D activities
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Batteries – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Ceramics and glass – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Grease – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Polymer – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Increase in R&D activities
• Rise in preference for renewable energy
• Discovery of potential reserves

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Albemarle Corporation
• China Lithium Products Technology
• FMC Corporation
• Ganfeng Lithium
• SQM
• Tianqi Lithium Corporation
Continued…..

