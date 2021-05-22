Micro-irrigation Market Analysis by CAGR Status, Key Developments, Key Players, and Regions Forecast to 2023

Micro-irrigation market report offerings the in-depth analysis on the present and future state of Micro-irrigation industry. Micro-irrigation market report covers the details of suppliers, consumers, and degree of competition. It also includes Micro-irrigation market size, sales, share, growth rate, revenue of industry.

Micro-irrigation market report delivers the emerging current trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities and challenges. Micro-irrigation market report includes essential listing of vital facets of Micro-irrigation, which includes leading market players along with their profiles with crucial financial data.

Micro-irrigation market is projected to improve CAGR at 9.5 during the forecast year 2018-2023.

Micro-irrigation Market Report Covers the Following Foremost Manufacturers:

Deere & Company

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Lindsay Corporation

EPC Industries

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim Ltd.

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Rivulius

Harvel

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co.

Ltd.

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Antelco Pty Ltd

Kothari Group India

Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA Key Developments in the Micro-irrigation Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report

And the latest major developments in 2018 covered in the report Based On Biological Analysis Micro-irrigation Market Report Covers Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Performance and Share, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions: Micro-irrigation Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Subsidies from Government and Support from Financial Institution

– Global Water Scarcity

– Technological Innovation

– Rapid Growth in Greenhouse Vegetable Production

Restraint

– Lack of Consumer Awareness

– Lack of Trained Personnel for Proper and Continous Monitoring of the Project

– Higher InitiaI Investment Requirement

– Continous Maintenanace Requirement