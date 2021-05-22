Motor Home Market Segmentation 2019 | Business Strategy and Rising Status of Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Motor Home Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Motor Home market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Increasing Demand for Class C Motorhome

Class C motorhomes are mid-sized RVs which are not built upon existing truck bodies and van chassis. These RVs provide better fuel efficiency than the type A or B motorhomes. Their size varies from 20 ft to 33 ft.

Being built upon existing bodies, these RVs do not cost much and are preferred by families that are on a budget. They are often referred to as mini-motorhomes, which provide the amenities of a larger motorhome in a scaled-down version and at a lower price. The price of these motorhomes start from ~USD 40,000 and goes up to USD 200,000.

The type C motorhome is built on an automotive manufactured van frame with an attached cab section. They are built on a more powerful chassis than a type B motorhome, and thereby, provide more amenities. The shape of Type C is akin to a van cab with an attached camper, unlike that of the class A’s ‘bus-like’ shape.

Most of these models have foldable furniture that converts into sleeping space and also features cupboards similar to homes, where most of the important storage products are kept. Most of these RVs have side doors that enable easy accessibility.

Most of the manufacturers are looking to roll out various advancements in their class C versions. These RV manufacturers are increasing their class C models, making it bulky by shifting out from the van chassis and opting for a large Ford, Chevy, and other heavy-duty vehicle chassis. Most of these larger versions are also diesel-powered, making them apt to pull a heavier load while being more fuel-efficient, compared to gasoline engines.

In addition, manufacturers have also added multiple slide-outs to increase the living space, and have been designing a large variety of floor plans with larger chassis versions. These are a lot of varieties being tested to increase the consumer base of class C motorhomes, where these hybrid class C+ options are ideal for a family with 4-6 members.

North America to Lead the Motorhome Market

North America captured a major share of more than 50% of the global motorhome market in 2018, owing to the increasing number of households owning motorhomes (a majority owned by millennials) and the growing demand for a motorhome rental. However, owing to the rise in the manufacturing cost for RV manufacturers, and RV dealers adjusting their inventories due to changes in inventory carrying costs, resulting in a decline in the sales of RVs.

The US is the manufacturing hub of RVs worldwide. According to a study commissioned by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, the US ownership of RVs is increasing at a fast pace.

According to the RVIA, the total RV shipments registered about 504,599 units in the US, with a 17.2% increase in 2017. Out of which, 62.64 thousand shipments were of motorhomes, contributing only 12% of the total RV shipments, owing to its expensive price. A typical class A motorhome’s cost ranges between USD 60,000 to USD 500,000, while that of class B and class C ranges from USD 40,000 to USD USD 150,000.

Motorhomes are being widely used in the country, not only for vacation traveling, but also for tailgating, traveling with pets, for business, and as a preferred mode of transportation in outdoor sports and other leisure activities. According to the Kampgrounds of America (KOA), in 2017, the country has experienced an increase of 2.6 million new camper households, where 24% of all campers preferred an RV as their primary camping.

The increase in the number of campgrounds in the country illustrates the increasing preference for recreational travel with motorhomes. Thus, to meet the rising demand for motorhomes, the US has more than 230 chain outlets and local motorhome dealers engaged in the trading of motorhomes. These dealers provide not only a range of state-of-the-art motorhomes but also the latest-model-year second-hand motorhome units preferred by most fleet operators.

The increase in the adoption rate of motorhomes by the younger generation, the advent of motorhomes with technological improvements, and a healthier economy are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, sellers are providing lucrative deals and benefits not just on new motorhome models, but also on pre-owned units, along with easy financing facilities for qualified borrowers.

