Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Scope of the Report:

There is a need for efficiency and reliable mode of information sharing and this is driving the adoption of NFC chips. The requirement of faster access to data across industries is also a key factor behind the growing popularity of near field communication technology. The growing advancements and investments by players within the market are expected to help the market to grow within the forecast period.

The decreasing rates of NFC chips on account of the declining prices of various materials required for the manufacturing of these chips will make it very profitable for NFC market players. The increasing demand for connectivity between devices for information or data sharing will help the market to grow further. The growing adoption of online payments is another key factor boosting the growth of this market.

The worldwide market for Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Corporation

Texas Instruments

Qualcomm

STMicroelectronics

MediaTek

Mstar Semiconductor

AMS

Sony Corporation

Marvell technology Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

64 Bytes

168 Bytes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 64 Bytes

1.2.2 168 Bytes

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Consumer Electronics

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NXP Semiconductors

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Broadcom Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Broadcom Corporation Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Texas Instruments

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Texas Instruments Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Qualcomm

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Qualcomm Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 STMicroelectronics

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 STMicroelectronics Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 MediaTek

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 MediaTek Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Mstar Semiconductor

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Mstar Semiconductor Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

