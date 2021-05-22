Online Insurance Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

The Online Insurance Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Internet User-base in India

– In 2018, India had more than 480 million internet users, and the figure is projected to cross 650 million in 2024. India is the second-largest online market, worldwide. Majority of the internet users in India are mobile phone internet users who take advantage of cheap alternatives rather than opting for expensive landline connections that require desktop PCs and infrastructure.

– According to the ICUBE 2018 report, which tracks the digital adoption and usage trends in India, the number of internet users in India registered an annual growth of 18% and was estimated at 566 million (as of December 2018), with a 40% overall internet penetration.

– Increased availability of bandwidth, cheap data plans, and increased awareness driven by government programs seem to have rapidly bridged the digital gap between urban and rural India.

– Consequently, the internet penetration in rural India increased from 9% in 2015 to 25% in 2018.

High Focus on Digitalization in India to Drive Online Insurance Sales

– Over the past few years, several initiatives were taken by the Indian government for the digital transformation of the country. Digitalization has had its impact on several industries in the country, insurance being one of them.

– In India, the digital influence on insurance sales is 13% for life insurance, 15% for health insurance, 9% for motor insurance, and 21% for travel insurance.

– Approximately, INR 80 billion of new insurance sales are digitally influenced. It is estimated that the digital influence on insurance sales may rise to 50% for life insurance and 75% for non-life insurance, by 2020.

– The number of UPI transactions in the country increased by more than 90% from 30 million transactions in September 2017 to 405 million transactions in September 2018.

– This changing behaviour of the consumers in India toward online transactions is expected to have a significant impact on the sales of online insurance policies.

– Additionally, the reduced cost associated with buying an insurance through online channel and the availability of a wide range of product information for the comparison of policies are expected to attract more customers toward buying insurance policies through the online channel.

