Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

Press Release

Orthopedic Prosthetics

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Orthopedic Prosthetics market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • Orthopedic prosthetics is concerned with the identification, designing, and manufacturing of custom-made artificial limbs in a patient. The devices should be of high strength and low weight. Hence, materials, such as thermoplastics, metals, carbon fiber, EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate), or a combination of these are commonly used for production. These devices are used to replace a damaged or missing body part caused by trauma, disease, or other medical conditions. In recent years, the market for orthopedic prosthetics has witnessed significant developments in designing and production technologies. The products have an increased level of comfort, usability, and increased resistance to wear and tear. The vast advances in the CAD/CAM technology and material science have helped in the growth of the market.

    Key Insights of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Orthopedic Prosthetics
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The orthopedic prosthetics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include an increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries, technological advancements, and rising prevalence of osteosarcoma.
  • According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, around 8.6 million sports and recreation injuries were reported in 2016 in the United States. Out of these, 72% were injuries related to lower and upper extremities. The injuries are increasing at a rapid rate and are a major factor for the growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market. However, the high cost of prosthetic devices is expected to hinder the market growth. According to the Bioengineering Institute Center for Neuroprosthetics, at the Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a basic below-the-knee prosthetic that would allow a patient to walk on flat ground costs USD 5,000-7,000, while the advanced ones can cost up to USD 20,000 or more. The high cost of the devices and lack of reimbursement policies are considered as the major restraining factors for the orthopedic prosthetics market. The other factor, which is the regulatory requirement is also restraining the growth of the orthopedic prosthetics market.

    Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Blatchford Ltd
  • Bock Healthcare Gmbh
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Fillauer LLC
  • Ohio Willow Wood Co.
  • Smith And Nephew PLC
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Touch Bionics Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet

    Key Market Trends:

    Electric-Powered Prosthetics are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type

    For amputees, being fitted for a limb prosthesis is definitely a significant first footstep to recovery and regaining independence. However, one important decision patients need to make regarding a prosthetic limb is choosing between an electric or body-powered prosthesis. Electric prostheses, also commonly known as myoelectric prostheses, are controlled using electric signals which are actually created by the body muscles. Specifically, these electric-powered prosthetics work by using the user’s existing muscles in the residual limb in order to control the functions of the prosthetic device itself. A sensor present within the device is able to obtain electrical signals from these muscles. Then it translates those signals into movements and executes the demands properly. Hence, these have become a great option for those who want a natural-looking prosthesis that utilizes existing nerves for functional use.

    North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

    The key factors driving the growth of the market in North America include the direct presence of key regional players, strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North American orthopedic prosthetics market include the use of new polymer material and development of prosthetic device as per the functional need of patients. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing lightweight, yet highly long-lasting orthopedic prosthetics to satisfy the needs of the users.

    Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Provides The Following:

    Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

    Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market
    • Chapter 3: Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

