Physiotherapy Equipment Market Insight, Analysis, Trends, CAGR Status and Segments Forecast to 2023

Physiotherapy Equipment Market report provides current scenario and upcoming trends of market. It includes Physiotherapy Equipment market sales, size & shares, revenue, manufacturing demand and supply. It also provides emerging industry trends, latest developments with respect to market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Physiotherapy Equipment market is anticipated to improve CAGR at 6.9 during the forecast year 2018-2023.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Report With a Corporate Email Id: http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13100549

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:

BTL INDUSTRIES

LIFE CARE SYSTEMS

DJO GLOBAL

ENAF-NONIUS B.V

PATTERSON MEDICAL

DYNATRONICS

ZYNEX MEDICAL Inc.

NAIMCO/RICH-MAR

ISOKINETICS Inc.

Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA Physiotherapy Equipment Market report offers segmentation analysis by product type and application based on market size, growth, and forecast. report additionally provides product capacity, production, revenue, cost, gross and gross margin analysis. Key Developments in the Physiotherapy Equipment Market:

April, 2017: Dynatronics Completes Acquisition of Hausmann Industries, a manufacturer of branded, high quality physical therapy and athletic training products

August, 2016: Patterson Medical has acquired Performance Health

November, 2017: DJO Global Launches New UltraSling Quadrant Shoulder Orthosis

K Based On Geographical Analysis Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report Covers Performance and Share, Consumption Volume Analysis, Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis of Regions: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

– GROWING INCIDENCES OF MUSCULOSKELETAL DISORDERS

– GROWING INCIDENCES OF CARDIOVASCULAR AND NEUROLOGICAL DISORDERS

– HEALTHCARE REFORMS UNDERGOING RAPID CHANGE IN VARIOUS COUNTRIES

– INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR REHABILITATION AFTER SURGERIES, CHEMOTHERAPY AND RADIATION



Restraints

– LACK OF TRAINED AND SKILLED PERSONNEL

– INADEQUATE REIMBURSEMENT POLICIES



OPPORTUNITIES

