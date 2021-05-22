Pneumonia Testing 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Pneumonia is a complicated infection of the lower respiratory tract. It may start on or after an upper respiratory tract infection.
The rising popularity of point-of-care (POC) testing as one of the primary growth factors for this market.
The global Pneumonia Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pneumonia Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pneumonia Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Abbott Molecular
Fast-track diagnostics
Becton, Dickenson and Company (BD)
Roche Molecular Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific
AdvanDx
Alere
Beckman Coulter
Bio-Rad
Cepheid
Concile
Diamedix
DiaSorin
Eiken Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Consumables
Analyzers
Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Medical Center
Other
Table Of Contents:
1 Pneumonia Testing Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pneumonia Testing
1.2 Pneumonia Testing Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pneumonia Testing Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Consumables
1.2.3 Analyzers
1.3 Pneumonia Testing Segment by Application
1.3.1 Pneumonia Testing Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clinic
1.3.4 Medical Center
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Pneumonia Testing Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Pneumonia Testing Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Pneumonia Testing Market Size
1.5.1 Global Pneumonia Testing Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Pneumonia Testing Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Pneumonia Testing Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Pneumonia Testing Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Pneumonia Testing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Pneumonia Testing Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Pneumonia Testing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Pneumonia Testing Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Pneumonia Testing Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Pneumonia Testing Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pneumonia Testing Business
7.1 Abbott Molecular
7.1.1 Abbott Molecular Pneumonia Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Pneumonia Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 Abbott Molecular Pneumonia Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Fast-track diagnostics
7.2.1 Fast-track diagnostics Pneumonia Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Pneumonia Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Fast-track diagnostics Pneumonia Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Becton, Dickenson and Company (BD)
7.3.1 Becton, Dickenson and Company (BD) Pneumonia Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Pneumonia Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Becton, Dickenson and Company (BD) Pneumonia Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Roche Molecular Diagnostics
7.4.1 Roche Molecular Diagnostics Pneumonia Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Pneumonia Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Roche Molecular Diagnostics Pneumonia Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
7.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Pneumonia Testing Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Pneumonia Testing Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Pneumonia Testing Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
Continued…….
