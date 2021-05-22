Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmentation 2019 | Business Strategy and Rising Status of Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmentation 2019 | Business Strategy and Rising Status of Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Psoriasis Drugs

Psoriasis Drugs Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Psoriasis Drugs Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Psoriasis Drugs market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • Psoriasis is a genetic condition which may not be present at birth. This genetic condition may also be triggered by certain environmental and genetic factors. Factors such as the changing lifestyles of people are leading to increased alcohol consumption and smoking, unhealthy diets, and sedentary living, are making people more prone to this condition.

    Key Insights of Psoriasis Drugs Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Psoriasis Drugs
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The psoriasis drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The primary factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include the increasing disease burden and demand for psoriasis medicines in emerging economies, the increasing use of combination therapies, and the increase in psoriasis research and pipeline drugs.
  • Among all these factors, one of the factors expected to have a major impact on the market growth is the increasing use of combination therapies. Research is continuing on this combination therapies approach. However, studies conducted suggest that it often eases psoriasis symptoms more effectively than either treatment by themselves. Biologics usually take a while to work. Combining a biologic with a faster-acting systemic drug, such as cyclosporine, is usually much more effective and safer. With faster, longer-lasting results and fewer side effects, requiring lower doses, many doctors are prescribing combination therapies, which is, in turn, expected to drive the psoriasis drugs market. However, factors such as side effects of existing medications may have a negative impact on market growth.

    Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Johnson and Johnson (Janssen Biotech Inc.)
  • Celgene Corporation
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Stiefel Laboratories Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Biogen Idec
  • AbbVie Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Interleukin Inhibitors is Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Forecasted Period

    Interleukin inhibitors may witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, and the factors aiding these Interleukin inhibitors are their improved safety and efficacy when compared to other psoriasis drugs, and their increased adoption among end users. Drugs like Secukinumab, and Ustekinumab, among others, are aiding market growth as the usage of drugs is increasing each year. Another benefit of the IL-mode of therapy is for the patients who are intolerant or contraindicated to TNF-α inhibitor therapy.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do so in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the market for psoriasis drugs, and it is expected to continue having a stronghold for a few more years. In North America, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing prevalence of psoriasis, the presence of favorable government initiatives, the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of therapeutics, and the presence of key drug manufacturers. All these factors are expected to propel the market in the United States.

    Psoriasis Drugs Market Provides The Following:

    Psoriasis Drugs Market

    Psoriasis Drugs Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Psoriasis Drugs Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Psoriasis Drugs Market
    • Chapter 3: Psoriasis Drugs Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Psoriasis Drugs Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Psoriasis Drugs Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Psoriasis Drugs Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Psoriasis Drugs Market

