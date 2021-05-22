Safety Motion Control Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

Safety Motion Control Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Safety Motion Control Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Safety Motion Control market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry to Witness Huge Demand

– The demand for safety motion control systems in the automotive industry has seen a marked increase due to developments in manufacturing and assembly processes of HCV’s and high-end motor vehicles.

– High-end motion controllers are used in the automotive industry for controlling the movements of mechanical parts in the production process. Safety motion control systems are being extensively used during the manufacturing of major components like engines and driver assistance systems.

– All the important automotive suppliers have been looking at motion control systems to optimize their production chains through the use of actuators and robotic arms. Furthermore, assembling and maintenance processes are also witnessing increased adoption of safety motion control systems.

– For instance, vehicle assembling, which is an exhaustive process requiring high levels of precision and throughput has been using safety control systems widely for performing repetitive tasks using minimal resources.

– Moreover, the increase in the production of automobile vehicle will drive the motion controller market. According to the Motion Control & Motor Association, the global motion control and the motor market experienced record growth in 2018, with $3.827 billion in shipments, up 8% over 2017. The largest categories within the overall market were motors (40%), actuators and mechanical systems (19%), and electronic drives (17%).

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– North America has been at the forefront of change in the safety motion control systems with the presence of major players, like Rockwell Automation and More Automation, constantly looking for new acquisitions to add to consolidate their position further.

– The first variant of motion control systems involving a single axis movement was conceptualized in North America. Furthermore, North America has been a major market for machine tools, automotive, packaging, and electronics applications.

– Factors driving North America motion control market are the high consumption of electronic equipment and the abundant presence of the healthcare industry. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing motion controllers that are equipped with the smart actuators to synchronize and speed up the production process.

– Also, the need for quick transportation of the heavy components and equipment during the production process has resulted in an increase in the adoption of the motor control systems in the manufacturing industry in the region.

Safety Motion Control Market Provides The Following:

