Security Analytics Market Research Report 2019-2024 | Market Share, Size, and Revenue by Types, Applications, and Regional Forecast

The Security Analytics Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Security Analytics Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Get Sample PDF of Security Analytics Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999685

Scope of the Report:

Security Analytics Market Report Provides the Following:

Inquire Before Purchase Security Analytics Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999685

Key Market Trends:

Network Security Analytics to Account for Significant Share

Network security applications are the largest source of demand for security analytics solutions globally. Security analysis, unlike other more well-behaved problem domains, does not naturally lend itself to statistical analysis. In most of the cases, programmers do not have the basic data that enable them to fabricate an accurate analytical engine.

Further, given the tendency of attackers to constantly adapt to changes, makes fabrication of network security analytics solutions an almost impossible task to the programmers. Also, In recent times, there have been many cases of network and web-app security failures that brought catastrophic damage to several large enterprises and governments globally.

Further, as the traditional network security analytics solutions based on the Bayesian probability theory, that states it’s possible to predict with high accuracy the likelihood of something happening by capturing every element of a problem and calculates possible outcomes mathematically, are being replaced with machine learning algorithms, due to this network security analytics solutions are getting more reliable.

Bayesian models have domain conceptual alignment and ability to reason on incomplete data, while machine learning has the sheer power and ability to cope with massive quantities of data required by modern networks, that are spreading beyond traditional applications.

North America to Account for Major Share

The Kaspersky Lab 2018 B2B Survey indicated that in North America, the average cost of a data breach for an enterprise reached USD 1.6 million (up 23% from USD 1.3 million in 2017) on average.

North America is the most expensive location for any small- and medium-scale business (SMB) to suffer a data breach compared to other regions. SMBs in the United States and Canada have the highest recovery cost, at USD 149 thousand on average (up 27% from USD 117 thousand in 2017).

End-user industries in the region have been pioneers and early adopters of analytics solution to remain ahead of competitions in other regions. This has helped enterprises and SMBs create huge databases and infrastructure to support the use of security analytics in a proactive measure.

Companies, such as Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, and Securonix, a provider of SIEM and user and entity behavioral analytics, operating in North America in security analytics, announced a partnership to support the interoperability of CylancePROTECT with the new release of the Securonix Security Analytics Platform indicating the emerging trend towards cloud solution in security analytics.

Security Analytics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Security Analytics Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Security Analytics Market

Chapter 3: Security Analytics Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Security Analytics Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Security Analytics Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Security Analytics Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Security Analytics Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Security Analytics Market

For Detailed TOC Click Here

” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]