Significant Insights of Lithium Ion Energy Accumulator Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Lithium Ion Energy Accumulator

Lithium Ion Energy Accumulator Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Lithium Ion Energy Accumulator Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Lithium Ion Energy Accumulator Industry. Lithium Ion Energy Accumulator market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Lithium Ion Energy Accumulator market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The lithium ion (Li-ion) energy accumulator market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.25%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). Over the last few decades, several forms of rechargeable batteries have found takers in consumer and utility scale applications. The general trend towards the development of batteries with longer run times and higher energy density can be clearly witnessed in this market.
  • – New forms of lithium-ion batteries have been threatening to disrupt the energy accumulators market by offering best-in-class energy density and a greater number of charge/discharge cycles. Plunging unit costs and higher adoption rates in utility-scale applications will aid the growth of lithium-ion batteries while lead-acid batteries are expected to reign over the SLI segment.
  • – The emergence of new forms of energy storage applications such as solid electrolyte, magnesium ion, and metal-air batteries may transform the market dynamics.
  • – Moreover, with the increasing urbanization, demand for consumer electronics goods is also increasing at an exponential rate, thus driving the market for Li-ion energy accumulators (batteries). Acquisition costs and realization of several power/energy projects will open up new opportunities for growth in this market.
  • – However, Li-ion battery manufacturers have to be mindful of its limitations such as relatively low-temperature threshold, highly reactive nature of lithium and deployment costs. Lack of charging infrastructure and greater utilization of non-renewable sources of energy (impeding adoption for energy storage applications) are expected to impede growth in this market.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Lithium-ion energy accumulator is an electrical device capable of charging and discharging. It consists of a positive and negative electrode divided by separator and an electrolytic solution. The accumulator charges/discharges by having a chemical reaction between the positive and negative electrode material. Most of the lithium-ion batteries are used in laptops, PCs and mobile phones.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Lithium Ion Energy Accumulator Market Are:

  • Asahi Kasei Corp
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung SDI Co
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • Hitachi Ltd
  • TDK Corporation
  • LG Chem Ltd
  • Sony Corporation
  • Amperex Technology Limited

