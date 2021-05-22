Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Significant Insights of Naphthalene Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Naphthalene

Naphthalene Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Naphthalene Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Naphthalene Industry. Naphthalene market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Naphthalene market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The market for naphthalene is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. One of the key factors driving the market is the growing use of NSF (Naphthalene Sulfonate Formaldehyde) in concrete admixtures. However, the stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.
  • – The increasing application in the textile industry is also likely to boost the demand for naphthalene during the forecast period.
  • – New applications in the construction sector is likely to provide an opportunity for market growth in the future.
  • – Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.<

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Naphthalene market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Naphthalene Market Are:

  • Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd�
  • CarbonTech Group
  • Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd
  • DEZA a.s
  • Epsilon Carbon
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Gautam Zen International
  • Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA
  • JFE Chemical Corporation
  • Koppers Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • PCC Rokita SA
  • Rain Carbon Inc.
  • Tulstar Products Inc.
  • Wuxi Kingchan Bio
  • medical and Chemical Inc.

    Naphthalene Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Naphthalene Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Naphthalene Market

    Chapter 3: Naphthalene Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Naphthalene Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Naphthalene Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Naphthalene Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Naphthalene Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Naphthalene Market

    Highlights of The Naphthalene Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Naphthalene Market

