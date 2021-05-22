Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Significant Insights of Paraxylene (PX) Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

Press Release

Paraxylene (PX)

Paraxylene (PX) Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Paraxylene (PX) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Paraxylene (PX) Industry.

Market Overview:

  • The paraxylene (PX) market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. Paraxylene is an aromatic hydrocarbon and is one of the three isomers of dimethybenzene, also known as xylene. Para in xylene indicates the two methyl groups occupy the diametrically opposite substitute positions 1 and 4, and it differs with the other two isomers of xylene, orthoxylene, and metaxylene.
  • – High demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and increase in PET collection and recycling rates in Europe are expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.
  • – Increase in consumer awareness regarding the use of plastic-free products and increase in PET collection and recycling rates in Europe are likely to hinder the market’s growth.
  • – Innovation in the use of bio-based paraxylene in bio plastic PET bottles (Bio-PET) and other bio plastic products is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.<

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Paraxylene (PX) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Paraxylene (PX) Market Are:

  • Pertamina
  • BP PLC
  • Braskem
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
  • Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited (FREP)
  • ExxonMobil Corporation
  • Dalian Fujia Dahua Petrochemical Co. Ltd
  • JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.
  • NPC Iran
  • Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)
  • Sinopec
  • Toray Industries
  • Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)
  • S.K. Innovation Co. Ltd
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd
  • S
  • Oil Corporation
  • Total SA

    Paraxylene (PX) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Paraxylene (PX) Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Paraxylene (PX) Market

    Chapter 3: Paraxylene (PX) Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Paraxylene (PX) Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Paraxylene (PX) Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Paraxylene (PX) Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Paraxylene (PX) Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Paraxylene (PX) Market

    Highlights of The Paraxylene (PX) Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Paraxylene (PX) Market

