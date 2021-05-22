Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

Significant Insights of Pipeline Integrity Management Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

GIVE US A TRY

Significant Insights of Pipeline Integrity Management Market 2019 with Evolving Technologies, Size, Share, Growth Factors, and Forecast till 2024 | Industry Research.co

0
Press Release

Pipeline Integrity Management

Pipeline Integrity Management Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Pipeline Integrity Management Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Pipeline Integrity Management Industry. Pipeline Integrity Management market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Pipeline Integrity Management market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Get Sample PDF of Pipeline Integrity Management Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244703  

Market Overview:

  • The market for pipeline integrity management is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the rising exploration and production (E&P) development of unconventional oil and gas sources leading to the pipeline expansion, the bid to maintain output from ageing pipeline systems, and the need to cater to the rising energy demand by increasing the oil and gas pipeline infrastructure. The increasing preference towards marine vessel over subsea pipelines, for the oil and gas trade between countries separated by sea, has negatively impacted the demand for pipeline integrity management market.
  • – The onshore segment accounts for the largest share in the market studied. More than 80% of the pipelines are located onshore. The United States has sanctioned around 26 major onshore gas pipeline projects in 2017 and 2018. The country has a mandate of pipeline maintenance every year. These large number of projects are expected to contribute to the demand for pipeline integrity management services during the forecast period.
  • – The repair and refurbishment services segment accounted for around two-thirds of the market studied, mainly due to the fact that a sizable amount of pipeline integrity services spending goes into the corrosion prevention and corrosion repair services, which are the major parts of the repair and refurbishment segment.
  • – North America accounts for the largest market, led by the United States, mainly due to the shale boom, which has resulted in a huge demand for the expansion of the pipeline network and its capacity.<

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Pipeline Integrity Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Pipeline Integrity Management Market Are:

  • Infosys Ltd
  • Baker Hughes, a GE Co.
  • Bureau Veritas SA
  • TUV Rheinland
  • T. D. Williamson Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • SGS SA
  • EnerMech Ltd
  • MATCOR Inc.
  • TWI Ltd

    Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

    Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244703

    Pipeline Integrity Management Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Pipeline Integrity Management Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Pipeline Integrity Management Market

    Chapter 3: Pipeline Integrity Management Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Pipeline Integrity Management Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Pipeline Integrity Management Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Pipeline Integrity Management Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Pipeline Integrity Management Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Pipeline Integrity Management Market

    Highlights of The Pipeline Integrity Management Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Ask for Discount Here https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14244703

    Pipeline Integrity Management Market

    About Industry Research:

    Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Organization: Industry Research

    Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

    Email: [email protected]

    Our latest Report: In-Vitro Diagnostic Market 2019 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2024

    Post Views: 213
    • RSS Other Sources

    © 2021 Market Mirror