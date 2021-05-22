Skin Cancer Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Skin Cancer Market:

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, which arise due to uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells. It occurs when skin cells are damaged by unrepaired DNA or genetic defects that lead the uncontrolled growth of cells in the skin.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing skin cancer market. Japan, Australia, and China are the major contributor to the market growth. The incidence of skin cancer per 100,000 population is 20-25 cases in Japan, 11-12 cases in China. About 80% of the cases are basal cell carcinoma (BCC), 16% squamous cell carcinoma, and 4% are melanoma.

This report focuses on the global Skin Cancer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Skin Cancer development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Sun Pharma Industries Ltd. (India)

Elekta AB (Sweden)

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (US)

Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

Cellceutix Corp. (US)

LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

Moberg Pharma AB (Sweden)

Mylan Pharmaceutical Inc. (US)

Oncothyreon Inc. (US)

Eli Lilly and Co. (US)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (US)

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)

Aqua Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc (Canada)

Meda AB (US)

iCAD Inc. (Sweden)

Merck & Co. Inc. (US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institute

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Skin Cancer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Skin Cancer development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Skin Cancer are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

