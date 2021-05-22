Sodium Silicate Market Segmented by Market Size, Share, CAGR Status and Growth Rate Forecast to 2023

Sodium Silicate Market report provides current scenario and upcoming trends of market. It includes Sodium Silicate market sales, size & shares, revenue, manufacturing demand and supply. It also provides emerging industry trends, latest developments with respect to market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Rhodia

Ciech Vitrosilicon S.A.

Tokuyama Corporation

W.R. Grace & Company

Peroxychem Llc

PPG Industries

PQ Corporation

Oxychem Corporation

Oriental Silicas Corporation (OSC)

Orbule Chem Pvt Ltd

Malpro Silica Pvt Ltd

Alumina D.O.O

Silmaco

Kiran Global Chem Ltd.

C.Thai Chemicals Company Ltd.

Hindcon

Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA

– Growing Demand In Waste Paper Recycling

– Rising Demand In The Production Of Green Tires

– Increasing Usage In The Construction Sector

– Growing Demand For Cracking Catalysts In The Petrochemical Industry

– Substitution Of Powder Detergents By Liquid Detergents

– Substitution By Better Buffer Chemicals