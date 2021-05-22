Tin Market Report CAGR Status, Drivers, Shares, Size, Trends, Restraints and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2023

Tin market report offerings the in-depth analysis on the present and future state of Tin industry. Tin market report covers the details of suppliers, consumers, and degree of competition. It also includes Tin market size, sales, share, growth rate, revenue of industry.

ArcelorMittal

Avalon Rare Metals Inc.

DowDuPont

Gejiu Zili Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd

Guangxi China Tin Group Co. Ltd

Indium Corporation

Malaysia Smelting Corp.

Metallo Chimique international NV

Minsur S.A.

PT Timah

Thailand Smelting and Refining Co. Ltd

Yunnan Chengfeng Non-Ferrous Metals Co. Ltd

Yunnan Tin Co. Ltd

Geographical Segmentation: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA

Key Developments in the Tin Market:

December 2017: PT Timah Tbk and Topwide Ventures Ltd, Nigeria, signed a joint venture for performing exploration, mining, processing and purification, transportation, and sales & marketing of tin and derivative minerals located in Nigeria.

December 2017: PT Timah Tbk and Topwide Ventures Ltd, Nigeria, signed a joint venture for performing exploration, mining, processing and purification, transportation, and sales & marketing of tin and derivative minerals located in Nigeria.

October 2016: Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad company acquiredM Smelt (C) Sdn Bhd

Tin Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

– Automotive Production Rise in Asia-Pacific and Europe

– Increase in Furniture Production



Restraints

– Stagnant or Declining Tin Production in the Upcoming Years

– Miniaturization of Electronic Products

– Availability of Substitutes

