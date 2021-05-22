Topical Analgesic Market 2019-2024 | Product Demand Status, Development, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

The Topical Analgesic Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Non-opioids are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Drug Type

In recent years, with emerging chronic pain conditions, the topical route for pain management has seen a resurgence of interest, owing to its potential to deliver therapeutic doses of medication directly to a painful site, circumventing the GI tract, and without any requirement for a needle. Topical NSAIDs are found to be more effective in treating acute pain from strains, sprains, contusions, or overuse injuries in superficial locations. Various formulations of topical diclofenac are available in the market for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, including Voltaren gel, Pennsaid solution, and Flector patch, and are used in the setting of osteoarthritis or musculoskeletal pain. As per the recommendation of National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), topical NSAIDs in the first instance for joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, in preference to oral NSAIDs are prescribed by the healthcare professionals, owing to concerns over systemic side effects caused by the long term use of oral NSAIDs.

This makes topically applied NSAIDs to be the first choice for physicians in the initial treatment of pain and which further creates immense commercial opportunity in the present market.

The Market is Dominated by North America and is Expected to do Same in the Forecasted Period

North America is estimated to dominate the industry, owing to well-established healthcare facilities, rising geriatric population, and growing prevalence of chronic pain. In recent years, it has been found that pain affects more Americans than diabetes, heart disease, and cancer combined, which further influence adults to seek medical care. Pain is one of the key reasons behind the leading cause of disability and a major contributor to health care costs in the United States. As per the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic pain range from 11% to 40% among the adults of the United States. The high prevalence of chronic pain thus indicates the importance of topical pain relief products and consequently helps to drive its market. Apart from this, the growing prevalence osteoarthritis acts as one of the key driving factors of the topical analgesic market in the United States, which affects around 30 million US adults. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several topical products that contain the prescription NSAID diclofenac in the form of gels, liquids, and patches for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

