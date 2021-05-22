Who are The Leading Manufacturers of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2019 with Latest Development, Business Plans, and Upcoming Technologies, Forecast to 2024

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Price of Report: $ 4250 (SUL)

Place a Direct Order of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market @ https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14105062

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for PET Bottles

PET bottles are also recycled for various purposes. For example, they are used in solar water disinfection in developing nations, in which empty PET bottles are filled with water and left in the sun to allow disinfection by ultraviolet radiation. PET is useful for this purpose because many other materials (including window glass) that are transparent to visible light are opaque to ultraviolet radiation.

Another niche application of PET bottles is as an Eco-Bricks in the developing countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. According to Indian Journal of Science and Technology, the PET bottles filled with sand, soil, fly-ash or any other material like a household plastic waste when well compacted can be used as a building material replacing traditional bricks. The strength parameters of filled plastic bottles are on a higher end as compared to traditional bricks. The eco-bricks are light in weight and possess the same thermal properties as of traditional bricks. The eco-bricks have high sound reduction index as compared to concrete blocks. Eco-bricks also do not permit light to pass through then as when seen by naked eyes.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the PET market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The PET market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the factors, such as population growth, the rise in disposable income, urbanization in developing economies, and growing demand for fast moving consumer goods.

China accounted for approximately 20% of the global market and the demand is expected to grow drastically during the forecast period.

China is a major producer of PET resins with the PetroChina Group and Jiangsu Sangfangxiang among the global largest manufacturers in terms of volume, in 2017, with capacities of 2.5 million kilo metric ton and 2.1 million kilo metric ton, respectively.

The use of engineering plastic products in the packaging sector (PET containers, bottles, etc.) is increasing at a tremendous rate, owing to their advantages over the conventional packaging plastics used. The demand from industries like food and beverage, consumer goods, and others for packing materials is increasing in China, owing to the increasing exports, as well as domestic consumption.

All the aforementioned factors, in turn, are expected to increase the demand for the PET in the region during the forecast period.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Provides The Following:

Inquire Before Purchase Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14105062

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market

Chapter 3: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market

For Detailed TOC Click Here

” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Organization: Industry Research

Phone: +44 20 3239 8187 / +14242530807

Email: [email protected]