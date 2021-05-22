Who are The Leading Manufacturers of United States Hair Care Market 2019 with Latest Development, Business Plans, and Upcoming Technologies, Forecast to 2024

United States Hair Care Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Rising Demand for Beauty and Personal Care Products

The trend of healthier living to improve the quality of life is increasing end-user preference toward various beauty and personal care products, including skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, oral care, and feminine hygiene. Factors such as extensive exposure to reliable information, an increase in awareness of products and services through digital media and other sources coupled with the advent of social media are educating the consumers regarding the benefits of these products, which, in turn, is driving the demand for these products. One of the key trends within hair care in the US is the natural hair growth movement, which encourages women to spend more on the hair treatment products such as shampoos, conditioner, hair oil, supplements, etc. Additionally, the aging population has also contributed to the growth of the US beauty and personal care products market.

The increased demand for hair care products, rise in aging population coupled with rising in hair fall problems are likely to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. According to America Hair Loss Association, hair loss begins at age 35 with around 40% loss rate for men and women and more than 50% of the US population is 35 years old which indicates there is a large consumer base for hair loss treatment products in the country. Moreover, growing awareness of various hair care products through social media, magazines, and TV advertisements is encouraging consumers to purchase various hair loss treatment products. Additionally, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average annual expenditure on hair care products per consumer in the US witnessed a growth rate of 8.02% from 2012 to 2017.

