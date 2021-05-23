2019 Connected Street Lights Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Connected Street Lights Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Market Overview:

The connected street lights market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.68% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The technological advancements in the field of smart sensors and wireless technologies for smart lighting are fueling market growth.

– The market for connected street lights is growing at a significant pace across the world, primarily due to the emergence of smart cities, increased adoption of Internet of Things devices and adoption of Li-Fi networked communication technology.

– Smart street lighting systems comprise of many useful features that make them more environment-friendly, reliable, and efficient to use. These Smart Street lighting systems are energy-efficient, as they mostly use LED lights and different possess control units and sensors in all the lamps, which enable them to transmit data to the central controlling system.

– The increase in smart cities projects is boosting the market as they make use of new smart devices, which could help to monitor energy consumption, traffic flows, and water levels, etc. The effective use of these new technologies in Smart Cities is totally dependent on the infrastructure development and smart supply chain.

