2019 Electric Bus Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Electric Bus Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Electric Bus Market report presents in-depth analysis of Electric Bus which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Electric Bus market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Electric Bus market report also includes new upcoming technology of Electric Bus Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The global electric bus vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.14%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The growth of the electric bus market has been attributed to the increasing concerns on the depletion of fossil fuels and environmental pollution.

– To tackle the above issues, many governments across the world have initiated changes in the public transportation system by replacing the heavy-duty diesel and gasoline run buses with zero-emission electric buses.

– Asia-Pacific has been leading the global electric bus market with increased government initiatives in countries, like India, China, and Japan.

– However, fluctuating in government policies and subsidies is likely to impact the growth of electric buses. For instance, the Chinese government is planning to withdraw subsidies on electric buses by 2020, which is further anticipated to impact the cost of electric buses in the country during the forecast period. Global Electric Bus Market Covers Major Key Players: Electric Bus Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Daimler AG

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Iveco Bus

New Flyer Industries

Proterra Inc.

Ryobi Bus

Scannia AB

AB Volvo

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. Scope of the Report:

Electric buses which primarily run by consuming electric energy have been considered in the scope of the market. Electric Buses have been operating in two modes where the bus is capable of running in either electric-only or hybrid modes (electric energy will be their primary fuel and will consume less petroleum) which are recharged from a standard electrical outlet.