Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) Market 2019-2024: Commercial Types, Downstream Application, Market Status and Trend

About Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC):

Acetyl Tributyl Citrate(ATBC), is colorless, odorless, oily liquid, is a non-toxic plasticizer which can be used as plasticizers in polyvinyl chloride, cellulose resins and plasticizers synthetic rubber. For the production of non-toxic PVC, food containers, children’s toys, medical products, film, sheet, cellulose paint and other products.

Top Companies of Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) market:

Jungbunzlauer,Vertellus,KLJ Group,Jiangsu Lemon,Shandong Kexing Chemical,Jiangsu Licheng Chemical,Wuxi Kailai Biotechnology,Taizhou Mingguang Chemical,Yangzhou Feiyang Chemical,Nanjing Duoleng Auxiliary,Anhui Aitebay,

Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) Market Types:

Excellent Grade

First Grade Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) Market Applications:

Children Toys

Daily Chemical & Food Package

Medical Devices & Package

Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) Market Applications:

Children Toys

Daily Chemical & Food Package

Medical Devices & Package

Others

Geographically Segmentation: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Rest APAC, Latin America

From the point of upstream supply to analysis, the manufacturer in China has the absolute advantage, one of the raw materials citric acid, about 75% of global production concentrated in China, and with low prices of citric acid in Chinese region. Therefore, in China ATBC manufacturers will be take lower raw material costs.

Market competition is not intense. Jungbunzlauer, Jiangsu Lemon and Shandong Kexing Chemical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Despite the competition problem still exists, due to the trend of global economic recovery, it is clear that investors are still optimistic about this area, there will still be more new investors in the future to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Acetyl Tributyl Citrate (ATBC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 120 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.