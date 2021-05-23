Application Security Market to Grow at 28.24% CAGR to Reach 12529.37 Million USD By 2023

A new market study, titled “Global Application Security Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Application Security Market



the global application security market to grow from USD 2196.78 million in 2016 to USD 12529.37 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 28.24%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

Application security refers to the process of protecting applications from external threats. Different application security measures such as antiviruses, firewall, encryptions etc. help prevent unauthorized and malicious access to the enterprise applications. Generally, security measures are built into applications and a healthy application security routine minimize the possibility that malicious and unauthorized code will be able to manipulate applications to access, modify, delete or steal sensitive data. Smart organizations need to establish application security program that can proactively limit fuel attackers from penetrating into organizations critical resources.

The major forces driving the growth of the application security market include the leading vector for cyberattacks and rapid-fire technology evolution. Moreover, enforcement of government and industry regulation is also one of the factors that is driving the market growth. However increasing number of vulnerabilities bought by application revolution, and lack of trust on third party vendor may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the emerging mobile and web applications, a tool to bring holistic approach towards security, and integrated cloud-based application security. The possible challenges for the market growth are and inconsistent customer requirement and inherited vulnerabilities need for a rapid response, but key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global application security market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global application security market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of application security market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the application security market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of application security market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

Reasons to Buy:

The application security market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global application security market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the application security market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

– Evaluate the key vendors in the application security market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

– Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the application security market.



