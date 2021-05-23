At 8.7% CAGR, Intermittent Catheters Market Size Set to Register 2,950 million USD by 2023
The global intermittent catheters market was valued at $1,655.5 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,950.7 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Intermittent catheter is a disposable medical device, which is used to drain the urinary bladder when an individual is unable to do it naturally. Intermittent catheter consists of a drainage bag that assists to capture the urine. These catheters are composed of silicone, PVC, or vinyl or red rubber latex.
The growth of the intermittent catheters market is driven by increase in incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with rise in geriatric population and surge in need for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, increase in preference of hydrophilic intermittent catheters is expected to supplement the market growth. However, the availability of substitutes of intermittent catheters and lack of awareness towards novel intermittent catheters impede the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in catheters and novel product launches are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.
The global intermittent catheters market is segmented based on product, indication, category, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into uncoated intermittent catheters and coated intermittent catheters. Coated intermittent catheters are further classified into antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and others. Based on indication, the market is categorized into urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, general surgery, and others. By category, it is divided into female length catheter, male length catheters, and kid length catheter. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and medical research centers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27236
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global intermittent catheters market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and technologies used globally.
Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Product
Uncoated Intermittent Catheters
Coated Intermittent Catheters
Hydrophilic
Antimicrobial
Others
By Indication
Urinary Incontinence
Spinal Cord Injuries
General Surgery
Others
By Category
Female Length Catheter
Male Length Catheters
Kid Length Catheter
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Medical Research Centers
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Turkey
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS PROFILED
Adapta Medical
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Becton Dickinson Company
Coloplast A/S
ConvaTec Healthcare B S.?.r.l
Cure Medical
Hollister Inc.
Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc.
Pennine Healthcare
Teleflex Incorporated
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=27236
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]