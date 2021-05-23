At 8.7% CAGR, Intermittent Catheters Market Size Set to Register 2,950 million USD by 2023

The global intermittent catheters market was valued at $1,655.5 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,950.7 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Intermittent catheter is a disposable medical device, which is used to drain the urinary bladder when an individual is unable to do it naturally. Intermittent catheter consists of a drainage bag that assists to capture the urine. These catheters are composed of silicone, PVC, or vinyl or red rubber latex.

The growth of the intermittent catheters market is driven by increase in incidence of urinary incontinence coupled with rise in geriatric population and surge in need for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, increase in preference of hydrophilic intermittent catheters is expected to supplement the market growth. However, the availability of substitutes of intermittent catheters and lack of awareness towards novel intermittent catheters impede the market growth. On the contrary, innovations in catheters and novel product launches are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The global intermittent catheters market is segmented based on product, indication, category, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into uncoated intermittent catheters and coated intermittent catheters. Coated intermittent catheters are further classified into antimicrobial, hydrophilic, and others. Based on indication, the market is categorized into urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, general surgery, and others. By category, it is divided into female length catheter, male length catheters, and kid length catheter. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and medical research centers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global intermittent catheters market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2023 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and technologies used globally.

Key market players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Uncoated Intermittent Catheters

Coated Intermittent Catheters

Hydrophilic

Antimicrobial

Others

By Indication

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injuries

General Surgery

Others

By Category

Female Length Catheter

Male Length Catheters

Kid Length Catheter

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Research Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Adapta Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson Company

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Healthcare B S.?.r.l

Cure Medical

Hollister Inc.

Medical Technologies of Georgia Inc.

Pennine Healthcare

Teleflex Incorporated

