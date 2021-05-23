Beauty Drinks Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Beauty Drinks Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

The global Beauty market size was worth $ XYZ billion in2018 and is forecasted to reach $ XYZ billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XYZ% during the forecast period. Beauty drinks provide dietary supplements which offer beauty blessings from within when as compared to the blessings received by using consuming regular meals. Beauty beverages consist numerous blends of effective and focused extracts taken from vegetation, vitamins which complements the advent and situation of human pores and skin. Splendor beverages marketplace has kick started out currently wherein the products and competition are small in range. Liquids businesses are picking up both developed and developing international locations to release their merchandise.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4206887-global-beauty-drinks-market-2019-2026

Global Beauty Drinks – Market Dynamics

Changing life styles, increasing expenditure levels on beauty products, early ageing due to pollution and inappropriate eating habits are driving global beauty drinks market over the forecast period. Environmental pollution and lifestyle choices can cause skin to age prematurely. According to WHO in 2018, the pace of population ageing is much faster than in the past. Hence creating huge demand for beauty drinks over the forecast period. Increase in expenditure levels on beauty products has grown in recent years and anticipated to increase further. According to Groupon, an American worldwide e-commerce player, in 2017, Women spend $3,756 a year (around $313 a month) where as men spend $2,928 per year (about $244 a month). Lack of physical activities, high consumption of alcohol, smoking are leading to early aging thereby boosting the demand for beauty drinks. However, no scientific reasons proving the results of beauty drinks are hampering the global beauty drinks market over the forecast period.

Global Beauty Drinks Market – Segment Analysis

Based on the ingredient used global beauty drink market is segmented into collagen, antioxidants, bioactive ingredients, vitamins and minerals. Collagen made beauty drinks accounted for highest market share in 2018 and expected to remain same over the forecast period as theyprovide structural protein to skin which makes skin looking young, plump and protects skin from sun exposure and environmental pollution. According to New York based Zeichner Dermatology, in 2018, 75 to 80 percent of skin is made up of collagen and begins to decline around the age of 30. Supplement of collagen protects skin from early aging, hence creating a demand for collagen made beauty drinks.

Global Beauty Drinks Market – Geographical Analysis

The global Beauty market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Europe had the highest market share in 2018 and remains to be dominant over the forecast period. According to NHS in 2017, Europe has the highest percentage of elder population and the secretion of collagen stops after the age of 25 years creating demand for anti-ageing products. According to Cosmetics Europe, a personal care association, in 2017, Europe spent € 2.35 billion on research and development in beauty market and estimated to increase further over forecast period. North America has the second largest market share due to increasing expenditure levels on beauty products and changing life styles. On July 27, 2018, Groupon’s VP and GM of health, beauty and wellness Silvija Martincevic explained that United States beauty market worths $100+ billion including cosmetic products, hair & saloon products and beauty drinks. APAC countries such as India, china, Japan are registering highest CAGR over the forecast period as their expenditure levels on beauty market is increasing.

Global Beauty Drinks Market – Competitive Analysis

The competition in global beauty drinks market is immense. Companies are continuously launching new types of beauty drinks available for different target customers. The key players in the beauty drinks market are Beauty & GO, Bella Berry, Sappe Public Company Limited, Skinade, Big Quark LLC, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY and Nestle S.A., DyDo DRIN CO, Vital Protiens LLC, Shiseido Co Ltd.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4206887-global-beauty-drinks-market-2019-2026

The food & beverage industry is considered one of the most evolving industries across the world. An integral part of everyday life, the F&B industry is witnessing a boom due to the ever-increasing demand from the consumers. The industry involves the processing of raw food products, packaging, and distribution. The products involved are packaged food, ready-to-eat food products, fresh food, alcoholic, and non-alcoholic beverages. Bored with mundane weekdays, people seek to explore ways to make their life exciting. In their quest of exploration, the food and beverage industry play a vital role.

Table of Contents

Global Beauty Drinks Market Methodology and Scope Global Beauty Drinks Market – Market Definition and Overview Global Beauty Drinks Market – Executive Summary Global Beauty Drinks Market – Market Dynamics Global Beauty Drinks Market – Industry Analysis Global Beauty Drinks Market – by Ingredient Type Global Beauty Drinks Market – By Region Global Beauty Drinks Market – Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Global Beauty Drinks Market – Premium Insights Global Beauty Drinks Market – DataM

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)