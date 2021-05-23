Cellulose Paints Market: Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2015 to 2021

The ‘Cellulose Paints Market’ study, published by Persistence Market Research, provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential factors fueling the global market growth. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders, including their product offerings and business strategies.

Cellulose paints are plant based coatings which carry the advantage of being painted in layers as compared to conventional distemper paints. Cellulose paints have a mixture of pigments which exhibit their aesthetics due to the ability of the pigments to show light refraction. These paints are easy to remove during the coating of another paint as its temporary in nature. It is not high in opacity or hiding power. Large scale corporations such as AkzoNobel N.V. are significantly involved in the production of cellulose paints through their product Bermocoll. These paints contain a range of non-ionic cellulose ethers which are use as water retaining agent, stabilizers, and thickeners for water based paints for decorative applications. During the production of these paints, cellulose reacts with various substituents such as ethyl, methyl and hydroxyethyl or hydrophobic groups, which is called etherification that makes Bermocoll water soluble in nature. Cellulose paints are regarded as active agents with polymeric surface and exhibit the ability to contribute to disperse the pigments by enhancing the flow during grinding. Cellulose paints are manufactured in a broad range of viscosities which enable consumers to choose the specific viscosity required for the application of the paint. In order to avoid the lump formation during addition of water to cellulose paints, manufacturers treat all the paint grades with a controlled amount of glyoxal.

The global market for cellulose paints has been witnessing a significant increase on account of growth from its well established end user industries such as automotive, construction and industrial. Significant investments from certain large scale companies such as BASF SE, AkzoNobel, and Eastman Chemical Company among others to expand in quite a few countries of Asia-Pacific and Latin America have been witnessed. Demand for green coatings in these regions have still been in the development and are anticipated to have a huge potential in the near future. Moreover, focus on R&D activities for developing low VOC coatings industry coupled with product innovation has also contributed to the growth of the market. Asia Pacific currently dominates the global market for cellulose paints, with emerging economies such as China and India dominating the region. It was followed by North America where demand for these paints has been witnessing a noticeable increase with the presence of the large automotive industry in the region. Future market growth is expected to be from Asia Pacific as well owing to several new renovation and construction projects in South Asia, specifically in China thereby boosting the demand for cellulose paints.

Growing demand for non-hazardous, low VOC green paints from various end-user industries are expected to boost the demand for cellulose paints over the next few years. In addition, growth of the automotive and construction industry has also been the current growth factors for cellulose paints. However, increasing use of other better performing green substrates such as powder coatings is expected to hamper the growth of the cellulose paints market. Focus on product innovations to manufacture non hazardous paints with low VOC content is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, PPG Asian Paints, and The Dow Chemical Company are some of the key players present in the cellulose paints industry.

