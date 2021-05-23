Digital Asset Management Market to Reach at a CAGR of 22.83% by 2023

A new market study, titled “Global Digital Asset Management Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Digital Asset Management Market



The global digital asset management market to grow from USD 1714.15 million in 2016 to USD 7230.48 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.83%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

Digital asset management (DAM) refers to a large set of solutions for enterprises to find, organize, store, retrieve, and share digital assets. The digital assets include photos, images, audio, video, documents, presentations and other important files. DAM helps the enterprises to quickly deploy easy-to-use centralized digital library that can provide controlled access to peers, clients, employees, third-party vendors, contractors and other key stakeholders. The digital asset management tools must have core capabilities for supporting cloud storage, backup & achieving, workflow automation, and usage tracking.

The major forces driving the growth of the digital asset management market include the digital transformation among enterprises and emerging iot and proliferation of cloud technology and big data. Moreover, marketers embracing the digital asset management to improve marketing efficiency and automate workflow by providing archival, backup and tracking of digital files are also some of the factors that are driving the market growth. However certain factors such as the close substitute products/intense competitors may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the slow shift from traditional approaches, dam for mobile workforce and saas, and incorporating machine learning capability & ai for easy management and sort the data. The possible challenges for the market growth are sheer volume of digital content, and content management challenge. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the global digital asset management market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the global digital asset management market is studied across Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of digital asset management market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the digital asset management market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of digital asset management market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

Reasons to Buy:

The digital asset management market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the global digital asset management market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the digital asset management market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

– Evaluate the key vendors in the digital asset management market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

– Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the digital asset management market.



Table of Content:

1. Preface

2. Research & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

5. Global Digital Asset Management Market, by Industry

6. Global Digital Asset Management Market, by Geography

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Product Usability Profiles

9. Appendix



