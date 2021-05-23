Emerging Factors of Electric Truck Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Electric Truck Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Electric Truck Market report presents in-depth analysis of Electric Truck which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Electric Truck market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Electric Truck market report also includes new upcoming technology of Electric Truck Industry that will helps to our clients.

The global electric truck market is expected to register a CAGR of ~16.38% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Some of the major factors driving the growth of the marker are the enactment of stringent emission norms imposed on commercial vehicles, and reduction in fuel and maintenance cost.

– Governments across the world are putting pressure on manufacturers to reduce carbon emission caused due to diesel fuel combustion and tackle greenhouse gas emissions; in turn, pushing vehicle manufacturers to invest in developing electrified trucks while low emissions zones are driving fleets to replace diesel trucks with cleaner options.

– However, there are certain risks associated with the adoption of e-trucks, such as new vehicles must prove to be dependable, consumers need to be educated, and dealers and customers will require training. Furthermore, inadequate charging infrastructure for electric trucks is also expected to hinder the growth of the market. Global Electric Truck Market Covers Major Key Players: Electric Truck Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Hino Motors

Daimler (Mitsubishi Fuso)

PACCAR Inc.

Isuzu

Navistar International Corporation

Renault Trucks

BYD Auto Co. Ltd

Smith Electric Vehicles

Zenith Motors

Alke

